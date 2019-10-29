Here are some scenes from last Saturday’s Sunland Fall Festival.
Despite the threat of rain, organizers say there was a big turnout and the rain stayed away for the most part. The crowd stuck around, despite some midday showers.
The relocation of the festival, from the environmental park to another spot on campus, made necessary because of Hurricane Michael damage, turned out to be a well-received move, with many positive comments coming from visitors and vendors, as well as Sunland staff and residents, Sunland officials said.
