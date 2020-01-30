Jackson County Clerk of Court Clay Rooks has been called upon to look at the financial records of the Jackson County Development Council (JCDC) in an effort to avoid a lawsuit between the Jackson County Commission and JCDC.
The board had voted earlier this month to file the suit.
Until a few years ago, the organization was supported financially by the county and, until this year, the Marianna City Commission. JCDC was created by an act of the Florida legislature and funded by the state for a decade, but the local entities picked up the tab when that source of seed money “sunsetted,” as was planned when it was created to help the rural community pursue economic growth. The goal was for the organization to eventually become self-sustaining.
But in early January of 2018, the county severed ties with JCDC, rerouting its annual contributions to a new committee it formed for the purpose of promoting economic growth.
Since that time, some members of the county board have repeatedly wondered aloud whether the local government is owed some money they believe may have been squirreled away and included in the stockpile JCDC says it has to sustain it going forward. JCDC asserts that the money contributed by the county for all those years has already been spent for the purpose intended, and that investments and other means are the source of its existing funds.
But, unconvinced after viewing some financials Stanton provided, commissioners want to look further into the fate of previous years’ funding over the life of the old partnership.
Commissioners earlier this month voted to file a lawsuit that would constitute a “demand for an accounting” in order to obtain more information about how JCDC spent years’ worth of county donations to the organization, and to determine whether any of its currently held dollars belong to the county, instead.
Jackson County Development Council attorney Matt Fuqua appeared before Jackson County Commissioners on behalf of JCDC and its Executive Director Bill Stanton on Tuesday, assuring the commissioners that the JCDC will cooperate fully with the county’s quest for more information.
At Tuesday’s session, Jordan said she hadn’t yet filed the suit, and board members spoke favorably of trying this approach with Rooks’ involvement before proceeding to court.
Stanton didn’t speak from the podium, but commented from his seat in the audience that that financial documents are available now and have been for the two years that the county has been questioning the matter. He has maintained that assertion in previous talks when at the podium, and had provided some paperwork more than once when the topic has been brought up by commissioners. Some board members, though, have expressed the belief that the paperwork was too general in nature.
Now, with both Fuqua and the county board members saying they’d like to try resolving the matter without going to court, county staff is being asked to compile a list of questions the county would like answered, and a list of documents the county board wants to see. Fuqua and Rooks will receive those. Fuqua will then present the documents to Rooks, who will use the county’s stated inquiries to prepare an assessment of the situation for the board.
The board also retained the option of calling in an outside accountant if questions remain after that.
The decision was reached during a special called county meeting Tuesday that was advertised in conjunction with an executive session of the board in which it discussed unrelated litigation with a contractor. The board took action in the special session based on an agreement reached in executive session regarding that legal matter. See more on that story in an accompanying story.
The discussion with Fuqua was informally added without specific public notice as a matter eligible for discussion based on the special session having been advertised as a meeting in which the board could “address any other matters that may come before the board at that time.”
