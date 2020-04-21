“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28
There is a purpose for everything, but for the results of the election I know not. I am sorry to the firefighters and EMTs being let go. I am sorry to police officers who have to lose their jobs. I am sorry to the workers of the two industries in Marianna that do not have health or retirement benefits. I am sorry to the young people, who have no place to go after school and in the summer, for a safe place, to get help with homework, or who need emotional support. I am sorry to the people who live in the west end and south of the railroad, whose lives are at risk due to the fire station on Kynesville Highway being closed.
I am truly thankful to everyone who came out and supported me. Also to everyone who voted, thank you for seeing a future in Marianna. I am thankful I was able to run a clean and fair campaign. I am thankful that other people in Marianna share the same hopes and dreams for our town. I am thankful that people voted to hopefully see those dreams and hopes come true. I am most thankful for God, who has bigger plans than we can fathom and already knows the future leaders in two, four, or six years.
We can still continue to push for a better Marianna. Everyone needs to attend City commission meetings, County commission meetings, and School board meetings. If you have a problem or concern, go to the meetings and speak on the issue; keep speaking at every meeting until the board or commission addresses your concern. We have the right to speak in front of our boards and commissions.
I pray everyone stays safe and healthy during our quarantine. I am always available, so feel free to contact me with any concerns and I will do my best to get them solved. Thank you all!
Isaiah Long
Marianna
