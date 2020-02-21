Proposed Dollar General location a mistake
I would like to speak about the inexplicable decision by the Jackson County Planning Community Development Board to approve and support, with a vote of 2 to 1, the application of a proposed Dollar General on the corner of Caverns Road, Route 167, and North Oaks.
This site is directly adjacent to and sharing property lines with the residential neighborhood of North Oaks and Forest Park. The property that the site is proposed on has always been residential and should have had a land use change before a building containing the apartments located there were permitted on the property. In addition, the zoning of neighborhood commercial has no definition in the municipal code.
Residential commercial definitions usually include businesses that operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — doctors’ offices, orthodontist offices, banks, federal and state businesses — not 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and retailers such as Dollar General.
Dollar General will threaten the safety of our neighborhood. Furthermore, it will affect our children’s and family’s way of living, invite increased traffic, trespassers, ultimately invite crime into our neighborhood, and decrease our property values offsetting the tax revenue that the county stands to gain.
In looking for and buying a home to raise my family, I searched for a location that was safe, family friendly, close to town, and well-suited towards quiet community family living. North Oaks and Forest Park is that kind of neighborhood in Marianna. I purchased a home in a residential neighborhood next to property that was zoned residential. I did not buy next to a commercial lot or land use that I thought would ever have the potential for a large-scale commercial building.
Accommodating investors for the purpose of profit sharing and tax dollars is not in the best interest of Marianna and is sacrificing and changing your community forever at the detriment of the people that make Marianna great. There are nearby locations this developer could choose on Caverns Road that would generate revenue without affecting the safety of any neighborhood or residential home values.
This is not a desirable situation for any neighborhood or family to be living next to a business that operates the way Dollar General does. Early morning hours, tractor-trailer deliveries, late-night operation, customers blaring their music, garbage blowing in the streets, increased congestion, dumpsters marinating in the hundred-degree summer heat, the documented illegal parking lot drug exchanges widely reported by police, are exactly some of the unsuitable activities that go on in places of business such as this. We should not choose an outside corporation in exchange for our families’ lives and the sake of their profits.
I am asking Jackson County to stand together against the investors’ interest and in favor of Marianna residents. I am asking you not to recommend this proposal and to preserve our neighborhood — all our neighborhoods — for the many generations that would continue to desire to live in North Oaks and Forest Park, or any neighborhood in Marianna, and raise a family without the concern of commercial businesses lining the entrance and adjoining homes and families.
I appreciate everyone’s careful consideration of this request and the effect this will have for the future of Marianna families as well as the businesses. I sincerely hope you will plan and put the well-being of the whole community first by placing businesses where they belong, in a commercially zoned area, and preserving the sanctity of family life within.
Bennett P. Tocci
Marianna
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.