This country is confronting the deadliest crisis that we are likely to encounter in our lifetimes. We will all feel the impact of this virus in some way. As divided as we are politically, it could not come at a worse time.
Will it further divide us or more rightly unite us? Our divide and each of us struggle with conflicting influences. What William Shakespeare referred to as “right fair” and “worser” spirits.
Abraham Lincoln, in his first Inaugural Address on March 4, 1961, on the eve of the Civil War, contemplated the need for “right fair” thinking to guide our nation through the peril of that crisis with these words:
“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may strain, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory […] will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature."
Our diversity makes us unique among nations. It gives us strengths and can be the source of internal conflicts, but when we are confronted with an external threat, our differences become less important and our abilities to come together can be impressive.
I believe many of us have not witnessed what a determined people can do against a common threat as serious as we now face. We all have a role to play, but those who risk their lives to protect us all are those better angels.
Dr. Joe Gay, M.D.
Marianna
