Jackson County health officials late Wednesday confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients with positive coronavirus test results up to four.
The county’s first case was confirmed by the Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) on March 19, that patient a 33-year-old man with a history of domestic and international travel. A second case, involving a 28-year-old female resident of Marianna with no international travel history, was announced 10 days later.
The latest cases are two women, ages 30 and 38, who live in Marianna. According to T.G. Harkrider, public information officer with JCHD, both are confirmed contacts of “a previously identified positive case.” He said the women are currently isolated at home.
“We must all do our part to stop the spread of this virus,” Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin said. “Wash your hands, avoid gatherings, and stay home from work when you are sick.”
Martin said to remain alert for COVID-19 symptoms – fever, cough and shortness of breath – and, if they occur, notify your doctor and self-isolate.
“Immediate isolation is crucial to avoid infecting others.”
Also Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide 30-day stay-at-home order.
