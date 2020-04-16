Two Jackson County women, ages 57 and 34, are the latest here to test positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.
The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (JCHD) announced the county’s seventh and eighth coronavirus cases late Thursday.
“The patients are isolated at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials,” T.G. Harkrider, JCHD public information officer, said in the agency’s most recent statement about the global coronavirus pandemic’s effects in Jackson County.
“Both individuals are confirmed contacts of a previously identified positive case,” Harkrider continued. “The Florida Department of Health is continuing to work closely with the patients, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms.”
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The eight positive COVID-19 tests confirmed in Jackson County involve seven women and one man, ages 28-57. The county’s first case was announced March 19.
