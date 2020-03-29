The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) on Sunday evening announced a second positive case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jackson County.
The individual is a 28-year-old female resident of Marianna with no international travel history. The patient is isolated at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The investigation is ongoing at this time, but preliminary information suggests the virus may have been contracted after contact with a visitor from out of state.
The Florida Department of Health is continuing to work closely with the patient, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin was quoted in the press release announcing the new case.
"The relatively young age of this patient emphasizes the fact that anyone is susceptible to this virus,” she said. “Social distancing, proper hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces are key to slowing its spread. Each of us has a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent further spread in our community. We must all work collectively to protect those most susceptible to complications from the virus – those 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions. The Jackson County Health Department remains available to provide guidance, information and testing related to the COVID-19 outbreak.”
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the Department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick; Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health; Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue; Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and; Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The CDC does not recommend that asymptomatic, healthy people wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
A person that experiences a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after international or travel any other destination under CDC travel advisory should call ahead to their health care provider and local county health department (CHD) and mention their recent travel or close contact.
Additionally, on March 24, Governor Ron DeSantis directed all individuals entering the state of Florida from the New York Tri-State Area (Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York) to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into Florida or the duration of the individual’s presence in Florida, whichever is shorter.
If a person has had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from these areas or been in contact with a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID19, they should call ahead to a health care professional and the county health department. The health care professional will work with the Department to determine if the person should be tested for COVID-19.
Visit the health department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID19. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID19@flhealth.gov. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Jackson County Health Department is also operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-526-2412. Press 1 from the automated menu. The local call center is available from 8a .m. to-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html to locate and obtain contact information for your local CHD.
The CDC also has a website with information related to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
