Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) issued a COVID-19 update Wednesday and announced the death of a 54-year-old male resident who previously tested positive for the disease.
The man’s death is the second reported for Jackson County.
According to DOH-Jackson, the county has 329 total COVID-19 cases, 48 of which are associated with long-term care facilities and 198 associated with the Florida Department of Corrections. The county’s first case was announced March 19.
Health officials say they are conducting contact investigations and working to identify and notify individuals who will need testing and monitoring. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.
“As we proceed through Phase 2 of the Governor's plan to re-open the State, please continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, hand hygiene and disinfection of surfaces, Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin said.
“If you are sick, stay home from work. If you have been asked to socially isolate due to an exposure to someone who has tested positive or because you have tested positive yourself, please continue to do so until instructed otherwise by public health officials.”
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus. Individuals can call the statewide COVID-19 hotline 24/7 at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
