Jackson County Native Caroline Chappell, our local 4-H Youth Development Agent, addressed the Optimist Club of Marianna recently about the many enrichment programs offered through the University of Florida IFAS Extension Office in Marianna.
The Tropicana Speech Contest is held annually and affords participants the opportunity to advance and compete at the regional and even national level. They also offer 4-H Livestock Judging opportunities, summer day camps and workshops, Camp Timpoochee for ages 8-18, and The Jackson County Cattleman’s Association/FED Cattle show. The FED Cattle Show and Livestock Judging develop responsibility and a good work ethic in the young participants, qualities that will serve them well throughout their lives.
Chappell is a native of Jackson County. After graduating from Graceville High School, she attended the University of Florida, where she received her bachelor’s degree, and received her master’s from the University of Auburn. Chappell and her husband live in Graceville. He is a loan officer for Farm Credit of Northwest Florida.
