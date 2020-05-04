Health officials in Jackson County announced Sunday that a 4-year-old boy was the 15th positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
T.G. Harkrider, the public information officer with the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson), said in Sunday’s statement that the child is isolated at home.
“The young age of this case continues to emphasize that no one is immune to this virus,” Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin said.
“We must all do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands, avoid gatherings, stay home from work when you are sick and follow CDC guidelines for wearing face coverings when in public,” Martin continued.
“The DOH-Jackson team is working closely with healthcare partners to ensure those with symptoms receive appropriate treatment and testing.”
With no current vaccine for COVID-19, DOH-Jackson continues to advise that avoiding exposure to the coronavirus is the best way to avoid illness and taking preventative measures can limit exposure:
-Stay home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then dispose of the tissue
-Wash your hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds
-If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
-Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces using a household cleaning spray or wipe.
To slow the spread of coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings.
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The 15 positive COVID-19 tests in Jackson County involve nine females and six males, ages 4-60. The county’s first case was announced March 19.
