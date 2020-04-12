A 47-year-old Jackson County woman is the latest person here to test positive for COVID-19, according to county health officials.
The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (JCHD) announced the county’s sixth coronavirus case late Friday.
“The patient is isolated at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials,” T.G. Harkrider, JCHD public information officer, said in the agency’s most recent statement about the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic in Jackson County.
“The Florida Department of Health is continuing to work closely with the patient, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, or shortness of breath.”
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The six positive COVID-19 tests confirmed in Jackson County involve five women and one man, ages 28-47. The county’s first case was announced March 19.
