A grand champion scarecrow has been selected in the 2019 “Scarecrow Row” contest at Sunland. All the entrants will be on display this Saturday, Oct. 26, on the grounds at the annual Sunland Fall Festival.
The grand champion, selected late last week, was made by employees Chris Searcy and Steven King. They work in the Sunland Maintenance/Operations Department.
All the materials used in the blue ribbon scarecrow are reusable. It is fashioned from recycled materials that will be utilized throughout the Sunland Center for maintenance and repairs.
The scarecrow contest has become a much-anticipated run-up to festival time and gives staff as well as assisting residents a chance to earn bragging rights and put their collaborative work on display for hundreds to see on festival day.
While the scarecrow displays are part of the well-established popular traditions at festival time— along with the event’s parade, many shopping opportunities with vendors galore, and the special area set aside for children’s activities – there are also some changes this year, like the shift of the festival’s entrance point to the main gate of Sunland.
FUEL team to accept food donations at the gate
And there’s a new opportunity for festival attendees to help people in need, thanks to the Sunland FUEL (Faith Used in Everyday Life) Team. Admission is free is always, but FUEL will be sponsoring a food drive during the festival.
The project “is in appreciation of the strong show of support which the community poured out upon Sunland in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael,” Sunland officials said. “The purpose is to gather canned and non-perishable food which will be donated to the Chipola Ministry Center. The Sunland FUEL Team wants to partner with the local community to support individuals and families in the greater community-at-large who may be in need of assistance.”
You can help by bringing canned and other non-perishable food donations to the gate the day of the festival. Sunland Chaplain Ruth Moore and FUEL team members will be stationed near the entrance of the festival grounds to accept the donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.