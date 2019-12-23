Jackson County government leaders are grappling with a big disappointment this Christmas Day, but also celebrating the good news their chief municipality and the county-wide school system received at the same time the county got its bad news.
The county, the school board, and the City of Marianna had all separately applied for a special batch of funding through the Hurricane Michael State Recovery Grant Program. Marianna and the school system each got about $1 million, but the county came up empty.
Jackson County had asked for more than $6 million to aid in recovering from storm-related disruptions of its plans for Endeavor, a newly-developing hub of economic growth taking shape on what was once known as the Dozier School for Boys property.
Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels has recently learned that the county’s request was denied in full. She’d had a glimmer of hope for the project being funded at least in part, based on a phone conversation she’d had recently with a representative of the state’s emergency management department, through which the applications were made.
Asked in that talk whether partial funding, for utility costs included in the submitted project, would help, Daniels said she made clear that it would indeed help and be appreciated. When she learned soon after that none of the funding was approved, Daniels said she’s trying to put it in the best perspective possible, accept the fact, and focus on the positive news.
First, she said, the county is celebrating the fact that Marianna and the school system will realize some dollars.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Dec. 19 that over $20 million dollars in funding was approved for Northwest Florida cities and counties through the program, meant to address hurricane-related costs not covered by available federal funding (such as FEMA reimbursement) and not covered by insurance.
Marianna had applied for money to replace utility revenue lost as a result of the Marianna Federal Correctional Institute having to close for an extended period of time following the storm, as well as from the closure of the local water bottling facility that shut down after the storm, and from the departure of many residential utility customers who had to relocate after the devastation.
The criteria for the grant program stated that funds could be applied for to address a variety of issues, including infrastructure repair or replacement, county officials said. The county asked for $6,150,450 from the program to help with the development of the Endeavor property and bring jobs to the area along with more community infrastructure. Many trees went down on the property, with several buildings there damaged. The county had hoped to repurpose some of those.
“Although the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners was not awarded grant funds from this program for the submitted project, County leaders are grateful to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management for investing grant dollars in the Jackson County community as a whole,” county officials said in a press release. “The Board of County Commissioners is dedicated to continuing to pursue grant funding for Jackson County as opportunities continue to become available.”
And, Daniels said, the county remains grateful for the $6 million it has been approved to receive for use at Endeavor through the governor’s job creation grant, a separate pool of money.
“We’re disappointed about the fact that we didn’t get funded in this latest grant, but we did everything possible to try and make it happen. That our staff did its best and worked so hard in the attempt is something we can be proud of and it was work well worth doing. We’re very happy for the school system and the city of Marianna because those dollars are clearly needed and will be put to good use for the community’s children and families.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.