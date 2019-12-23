Grand Ridge had to delay its Christmas parade and party in the park because of bad weather on the event’s original date, but the community came out in force for the rescheduled event last Friday. Here are some scenes from the parade and celebration, which featured old-fashioned carnival games, a visit from Santa, gifts for children and more. And one household dressed up its yard and people in a Grinch theme, offering the crowd a photo opportunity as they made their way from the parade to the park. See more photos from this event on Page 11A.
