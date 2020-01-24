A NEW DAY: Redesigned Marianna Toyota celebrates with grand opening

Marianna Toyota President Jorge Garcia, staff members and guests gather to cut a ceremonial ribbon commemorating the dealership’s redesign, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Marianna. The 16,412 square-foot facility has a new façade and now offers a refreshed customer lounge, new car delivery lane, covered drop-off and pick-up areas, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and coffee. Pick up a cup at 2961 Penn Ave. For more information, call 850-526-3511 or visit www.mariannatoyota.com.

 TANYA OWENS/FLORIDAN

