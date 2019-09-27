In recent months Dianna Floyd became the new owner of A Time to Dance. Dianna had enjoyed working at the business for Madison Wester as a teacher for six years. However, when Madison and her family relocated to Birmingham, Alabama, Dianna decided to purchase the business and continue providing learning and performance opportunities for area youngsters.
Dianna is a teacher from Blountstown. After she earned an Associate of Arts at Chipola College, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of West Florida, she began teaching music and musical theater. This year she expanded her curriculum to include musical art.
While growing up Dianna enjoyed learning at Rebecca’s School of Dance. This love continued through her experiences with musical theater in high school and at Chipola College, where she performed with her friend Madison. While in show choir at Chipola College, Dianna met her husband, Brett. The two stared as husband and wife in the feature “A Street Car Named Desire” at the Spanish Trail Playhouse.
Dance registration began on Sept. 9. Dianna offers classes in tap, ballet, musical theater, jazz, baton, hip hop and lyrical. Boys and girls are welcome to register. She also enjoys teaching Kindermusic for children ages 2 to 6 years old on Saturday mornings, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is a class where moms can stay and watch.
Dianna is preparing her students for “Stars at Sea,” where they will be performing on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. She will be taking about 20 dancers and registration has already begun. Some of Dianna’s dancers will be part of Chipola College’s “Christmas in December” program, as well. “We don’t go to competitions,” she explained. “We are more performance based and look for opportunities to perform,” Dianna continued. While working under Madison’s leadership, the two ladies took A Time to Dance students to Disney World to perform a couple of years ago.
Dianna plans to offer fun workshops from time-to-time, like the recently offered one-day Social Ballroom workshop. She will also have classes for teens and adults that are fun, such as line dancing.
For those who miss Madison, Dianna explained that she will return in the spring to provide a ballet workshop with the junior and senior dancers.
Visit Dianna at 4441 Jackson Street in Marianna or call her at 850-643-7599. What a great business for Marianna! Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about businesses in Marianna.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
