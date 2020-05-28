FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019 photo, Agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried speaks at a pre-legislative news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Fried, the only Democrat holding statewide office in Florida, upbraided Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, May 28, 2020, for keeping the state Cabinet “in the dark” by failing to convene the panel to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)