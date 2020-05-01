The Jackson County School District recently announced the use of a Wi-Fi-equipped van to provide internet hotspots throughout the city of Marianna for students with limited or no internet access.
Students must provide their own device and follow all online safety procedures as outlined in the Acceptable Use Policy they signed at school.
Distance learning is a key component of instructional delivery until the end of school on May 27.
» Harrison Apartments — Monday, 10 a.m. to noon.
» Cottondale Village Apartments — Monday, 12:15-2:15 p.m.
» Holly Hills Apartments — Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon.
» Orchard Pointe Apartments — Tuesday, 12:15-2:15 p.m.
» Three Rivers Apartments — Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon.
» Langston Apartments (next to railroad track) — Wednesday, 12:15-2:15 p.m.
» Weatherspoon Apartments (next to Orange Hill Cemetery) — Friday, 10 a.m. to noon.
» Pebble Hill Estates — Friday, 12:15-2:15 p.m.
For more information call 850-482-1200, ext. 210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.