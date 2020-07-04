Sneads-area diners have another sit-down dining opportunity in town with the recent transformation of a closed seafood eatery into a grill with an international theme.
The new restaurant, Agave Mexican Grill, is owned by Alberto Munoz, who also is co-owner of San Marcos in Marianna.
Munoz owns Agave on his own, taking the plunge after the former Captain’s Table became available. His life partner, Dacia Alcala, manages the eatery.
Munoz said he came to know Sneads better and see its potential a few years back when his brother had a restaurant in the place now occupied by Johnny Mac’s Wood Fire Grill, just down the way from Agave.
“I always liked the little town,” Munoz said. “It has the lake and it’s a nice community with visitors coming in all the time for fishing and other reasons. So since there aren’t many restaurants over there, I figured it was a good place for me to set up. The location already had the basic equipment I needed, so it was kind of easy to make the decision.”
Munoz said he pulled the trigger on the lease just before COVID-19 put all in-restaurant dining on hold.
“I was doubtful for a little while, whether I was going to be able to do this after all, but we went ahead because, well, I was already on the hook for the lease, and I’m glad we were able to do that.
“The people have been supportive and that’s been a great thing. I’m grateful for that, them giving us a chance. I have a lot of new people to fully train, and our new computer system is a little behind. We’re having to do all things by hand right now but I hope to have that up and running in a week or so.”
Cashier Janiyah Jones said Munoz and Alcala, and her co-workers have established a pleasant working atmosphere that already feels like family. “It’s really nice to work in a place where you feel like a valued person, not just for your work, but on a personal level. It’s a caring atmosphere and I’m enjoying that very much.”
The restaurant is named after the plant used to make tequila. Although the restaurant doesn’t have a formal bar, mixed drinks—including those made with tequila, are available, along with beer and wine.
An understated availability of those spirits leaves the restaurant with a kid-friendly presence, and colorful art with Mexican themes provides its international flair.
