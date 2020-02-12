Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE SPREADING NORTH THROUGH GEORGIA THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * VISIBILITY...A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&