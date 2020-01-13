An Altha man was killed in Bay County crash around 6:30 p.m. last Friday night, as he was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 231, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The agency reports that Robert W. Trombello, 62, was driving a 1989 Toyota pickup truck southbound on U.S. 231 in the inside, northbound lane at the time of the crash. The pickup collided with a northbound 2017 Kia Sedona being driven by Javan Kessell Ward, 39, of Tallahassee.
Authorities say vehicles in front of the Sedona had swerved to the right, to avoid a collision with the truck, but Ward was not able to move in time to avoid it.
After impact, the truck spun counter-clockwise before coming to rest in the grass median, overturned on top of the driver and on its left side.
The Kia came to rest in the outside northbound lane facing northeast.
As a result of the obstruction, the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 were closed for approximately two hours and 40 minutes.
Driver Ward, 39, of Tallahassee, and his passengers, 18-year-old Dothan, Alabama resident Javan Kessell Ward Jr., a 1-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy, all of Dothan, all received minor injuries in the 6:30 p.m. crash near Hightower Road.
