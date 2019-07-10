An Altha man was seriously injured in a Calhoun County traffic crash early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Robert Lee Bailey, Jr., 20, was northbound on Calhoun County Road 275 around 4:30 a.m. when the 2008 Toyota Tacoma he was driving traveled onto the east shoulder. Bailey then over-corrected back to the left. As the truck re-entered the roadway, it began to spin counter clockwise. It traveled onto the west shoulder and began to overturn. The top of the truck collided with a tree and came to final rest on the west shoulder on its wheels, facing northwest.

Bailey was taken to Calhoun Liberty Hospital by a family member, and was later transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

