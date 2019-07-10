An Altha man was seriously injured in a Calhoun County traffic crash early Wednesday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Robert Lee Bailey, Jr., 20, was northbound on Calhoun County Road 275 around 4:30 a.m. when the 2008 Toyota Tacoma he was driving traveled onto the east shoulder. Bailey then over-corrected back to the left. As the truck re-entered the roadway, it began to spin counter clockwise. It traveled onto the west shoulder and began to overturn. The top of the truck collided with a tree and came to final rest on the west shoulder on its wheels, facing northwest.
Bailey was taken to Calhoun Liberty Hospital by a family member, and was later transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.