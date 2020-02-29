Altrusa welcomes ear, nose and throat specialist

Dr. Angelo Consiglio was the speaker for Altrusa International of Marianna’s February program meeting.
Dr. Consiglio, an otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) specialist in Marianna, has been practicing for 31 years. He graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago in 1983 and specializes in ear, nose and throat, and allergy.
At the Altrusa meeting, Dr. Consiglio gave an interesting program concentrating on the ear. He explained the different sections of the ear and their functions. He enlightened the group on how to and how not to clean the ear, different illnesses and side effects of ear problems, and diseases related to the ear.
If you or a family member is having ear, nose or throat problems, contact his office at 850-372-4070 and he and his staff will be happy to help.
