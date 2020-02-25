A team of recruiters from Apalachee Correctional Institution came to Sneads High School to talk with senior students last Friday. Some had been there before, manning information booths at various events, but this was the first time ACI had the seniors all together in the auditorium and as the only presenters of the day.
About a half-dozen employees of the prison were there, and ACI Chief of Security Col. Michelle Lewis said it was well worth the trip. Many students took home paperwork outlining the opportunities at ACI, and several stayed to talk one-on-one.
She and the others from ACI are hoping at least a few will fill out an application and ultimately come on board.
The institution has 33-50 openings in security positions and another 10 or so non-security jobs in food service and other departments, like the library, classification and human resources.
Joining Lewis at the event were some long-term correctional officers who started the job young and will see retirement opportunities before they’re 50. Last year, the state lowered the minimum starting age from 19 to 18, making high school seniors a prime targeted pool of possible recruits who, if they start now, could be eligible to retire near the age of 40.
There’s a signing bonus too, these days, of $1,000, to further attract potential hires, and special salary incentives for the jobs considered high-risk at ACI and other institutions of its kind. Solid insurance benefits, too, were part of the conversation.
There were also other administrators there who, like Lewis, rose through the ranks to earn key positions near the top of the ladder. They talked about the range and type of other jobs available, in addition to the many correctional officer positions.
