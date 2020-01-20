The Chipola College Student Scientists Association is hosting Georgia Ackerman, Apalachicola Riverkeeper, for an informational forum for students and the community, Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Ackerman joined the Apalachicola Riverkeeper team in 2017. She has been involved with the group for over a decade as a business sponsor, a program volunteer and board member.
Ackerman is an avid kayaker and outdoor enthusiast. She ran a north Florida ecotourism company for nearly a decade where she spent time learning about the Apalachicola River system and began volunteering with Apalachicola Riverkeeper. In 2013, she was recruited to lead a regional conservation awareness initiative at Tall Timbers.
She also has worked with the Red Hills Small Farm Alliance to help promote local, sustainable farming. Ackerman believes outside play and wild places are fundamental to the health of humans and the planet, saying, “People will protect what they love. Also, people depend on this river system for their livelihoods. I’m constantly reminded by people’s actions that so many people deeply care about the Apalachicola River–and the Bay that it nourishes. It deserves our long term protection and restoration efforts.”
The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Dr. David Hilton at 850-718-2382 or email hiltond@chipola.edu.
