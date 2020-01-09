Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida will host the 6th Annual ArtKidDoo Children’s Art Festival, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Chipley’s Shivers Park.
ArtKidDoo is a collaborative event with the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, child care providers, local businesses, non-profit and civic organizations to encourage awareness for the arts in young children. The community will come together for this free, one-day event to offer hands-on arts and crafts as well as performance art by local artists, musicians and vocalists. There will be opportunities for children to paint, color, dance, mold clay, as well as create jewelry and musical instruments.
Vendor booth spots are available, so all businesses, civic organizations, non-profit and faith-based organizations are welcome to join. The cost is free for vendors. The Early Learning Coalition asks that all vendors provide a hands-on art activity in which children and families can participate. Over 700 people attended ArtKidDoo in 2018, and due to interest this year, organizers anticipate a considerable community turnout.
To learn more about becoming a vendor, volunteer or sponsor for ArtKidDoo, visit www.elcnwf.org/artkiddoo/ or email lindsay.holmes@elcnwf.org.
