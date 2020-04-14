Although Gov. Ron DeSantis in his “stay-at-home” executive order exempts religious gatherings from the rule and leaves Floridians free to conduct services in houses of worship, many churches across the state have suspended or modified their services so that they on various levels observe the social distancing that the order is meant to achieve.
In predominantly Christian Jackson County, Easter Sunday is one of the most important dates on the calendar for believers. Its observance was different this year for most.
Some congregations didn’t meet, continuing their earlier decisions to suspend gatherings until the COVID-19 crisis has significantly subsided. Some, like Malone United Methodist Church and United Believers Worship Center in Grand Ridge, had their services outside.
Leaving their brick-and-mortar sanctuaries empty is not something that the pastors of either were happy about. But both have made their peace with it. They’re among many ministers that have faced criticism from the left and right of the middle ground they’ve found to stand on.
Some don’t like it that they hold gatherings at all. Some don’t like it that they don’t go on as usual with indoor services.
But some are behind them in the decision. And on Easter Sunday, many supporters turned out for the services that were offered by the leadership at both those churches.
Unity can go the distance
United Believers continued its three-year tradition of re-enacting the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. That was already an outdoor presentation. It drew more than members of the congregation to the front lawn of the church. People from the community at large drove in all day long to observe it and take pictures of the ritual that started with three men on crosses and ended with the crosses empty except for a cloth of white draped around the center one.
But this Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. and next Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m., the front lawn will not be the focus of activity there. Nor will the focus be inside the sanctuary as it has been, until recent weeks, ever since the church was founded.
Instead, the congregants will gather behind the church, to focus on the service that will be taking place under the outdoor pavilion there. They may sit a distance away on the tail gates of their trucks, or in lawn chairs or some other spot out there. With all that space, they’re free to choose their distance. Pastor Kelvin Johnson said shifting to the pavilion allows his congregation to observe the social distancing that’s being recommended yet not sacrifice the gathering together that they find so essential at the center of their faith. This will be the temporary way forward until leadership determines a different course.
Easter Sunday was a little different at Malone UMC, as well. The pews were empty, but the shoulder of the road alongside it was full. The parked cars were lined with their engines off and their windows open, their occupants listening to the service being carried out on the steps of the church. It was a full service, but kept simple. Pastor Barbara Ray shared a Bible reading, and she’d handed out a church bulletin that included the lyrics to the day’s hymn list so that people could sing along in their vehicles with the keyboard player. A soloist provided additional music special for the holiday.
She said the “curbside congregation” prayed that day--and continue to-- that the coronavirus will subside and that America’s churches and its citizens at large can get back to their normal activities soon.
In the meantime, she asserts, believers have God-given wisdom they should be using to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. She sees no conflict between the call for social distancing in this crisis and the call to assembly that church-goers consider an essential command. These few weeks of caution cannot unwind the ties that truly bind them, she is certain.
Ray said the church has another upcoming special service in which social distancing will by observed but which she believes can at the same time draw the church, its members, and its community closer together.
Malone UMC Prayer Brigade in action April 19
Malone United Methodist Church announced this week that a “Prayer Brigade” of three will be on duty next Sunday, April 19, at 9:30 a.m., to fulfill prayer requests. To make one, call Pastor Barbara Ray at 205-919-4303. She and two more members of the church will relay the prayer requests from the front steps of the church, located at 5156 8th Ave. (Highway 2), in Malone.
As for the upcoming service, Ray said, anyone who wishes to join it can do so, but all who do so are asked to observe the six-foot social distancing recommended by health officials. Those who wish can also be part of it by driving to the curb, staying in their cars, and participating from that distance.
As the world continues to combat the pandemic that has for now changed the way many churches conduct their services, Ray said there’s something to be gained in the striving to hone creative ways and in dusting off some tried-and-true ways to stay connected in these days of physical distancing. From emails and phone calls to old fashioned ‘snail mail’, members can keep close and may connect even more deeply than before. Congregating , she asserts, is still powerful and possible right now, but currently that it must mean joining hearts and souls rather than necessarily grasping hands and sharing hugs.
She said she hopes that the April 19 prayer request event will help renew the spirits and strength of those that believe in its power to change and overcome all things—including distance.
