On July 1, local attorney LaDray Gilbert begins service on The Florida Bar Judicial Nominating Procedures Committee.
Appointed by incoming Florida Bar President Dori Foster-Morales, Gilbert will take on his second committee appointment working with The Bar. His most recent service was with The Probate Rules Committee in 2017. The function of the Judicial Nominating Procedures Committee is to advise judicial nominating commissioners of new legislation that is related to the judiciary and the judicial selection process.
“This is, without a doubt, the most humbling honor of my legal career,” Gilbert said. “I will give my all to ensure that I execute the duties of my service faithfully and with the highest integrity.”
Gilbert is in his 11th year of practice as the managing attorney of The Gilbert Firm, P.A. In January, he was recognized by The Florida Bar as The 14th Judicial Circuit’s “Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year” at the Florida Supreme Court for his volunteer service.
