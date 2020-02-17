Trinity PowerHouse Church of God By Faith will celebrate Black History Month in a service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, with Martha Elder as the keynote speaker. She’s 87 years old right now; she’ll be 88 by the time of the event.
She is a resident of Marianna and has launched her book, “But God – Triumph over Trauma.” A book launch event will be held at 5 p.m., in the Trinity fellowship hall, immediately after the Trinity service on Feb. 23.
In a press release provided by Brenda Blackmon Jones, the book was described as a volume “about Elder’s journey through life as a child experiencing abuse and rejection while holding on to hope to one day escape her traumatic situation and find love, acceptance and fulfill her dream of one day becoming a successful businesswoman.”
The title is a reference to a scripture, Genesis 50:20: “But as for you, ye thought evil against me, but God meant it unto good, to bring to pass as it is this day to save much people alive.”
The celebration comes at significant time for Elder – one day after her 88th birthday (Feb. 22). The book encourages readers to pursue their dreams and rise above all obstacles.
The book release is a highlight during Black History Month and represents a major accomplishment for a local senior citizen, Blackmon Jones says. The church is at 2854 Orange Street in Marianna.
The book release celebration is hosted by Chephus Granberry and Brenda Jones. The cost of the book is $10.
