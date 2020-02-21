Two keys were exchanged at Thursday night’s Jackson County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet-one of them physical and one less tangible but with the power to unlock a storehouse of good things for the local community.
Marianna City Manager Jim Dean gave guest speaker Danny Lipford a ceremonial key to the city at the event. But before that, Lipford revealed that he was giving Jackson County a big gift.
A native of Marianna, Lipford is an internationally-recognized home improvement guru. Even one-time presidential candidate John McCain begged for Lipford’s home-improvement help as soon as he heard Lipford’s name on their first introduction years ago.
As host of the Emmy-nominated, nationally syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” TV and radio shows, podcast and destination website, TodaysHomeowner.com, he delivers advice for maintaining and improving homes. He has appeared multiple times on network television – he replaced Bob Villa as The Early Show’s on-air consultant for matters of the home and is called upon regularly for on-air advice by several big-time broadcasters.
Through his own media ventures, he plans to bring an unprecedented amount of attention to the local area through what amounts to more than $50,000 worth of media time promoting the area in programming by episode and commercial.
In his keynote address, he’d recalled fond childhood memories of living here and of the time he still spends here with lifelong friends, saying Jackson County’s way of life, and the character of its people, need to be shared globally.
His announcement of a plan to make that happen brought praise and gratitude Thursday night, as the Chamber team and guests absorbed the news and what it could mean for the local community’s visibility on the national stage.
In other highlights from the banquet, the organization bestowed several awards.
Two individuals received “Citizen of the Year” honors. Partners for Pets advocate Vicki Fuqua and Marianna Toyota owner Jorge Garcia were the recipients. Fuqua accepted hers in person, while the flu-struck Garcia had to let someone accept on his behalf. Dustin Miller collected it for him.
Members of Chamber’s 2019 Leadership Jackson County class selected Carmen Smith for the “Excellence in Leadership” award in recognition of exemplary guidance as one the leadership mentors they visited as part of the course curriculum.
And the Chamber recognized one of its own leaders, Emily Lowe, for this year’s Arthur L. Kimbrough Board Member of the Year Award.
The traditional gavel-passing ceremony from outgoing to incoming Chamber chairman rounded out the annual banquet, 2019’s Tyler Lipford handing off to Lindsy Milton.
See more next week on Milton’s vision for the coming year, as outlined in her inaugural speech that evening.
