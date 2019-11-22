Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett and Graceville Police Chief Jason Barley are among 20 to graduate this week from the Chief Executive Seminar at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announced the graduations in a press release Thursday.
All the graduates represent and are leaders in criminal justice agencies from around the state.
Participants met for one week a month for three months, taking classes on topics such as future trends, social media, risk management, stress management, succession planning and implementing strategic change, the FCJEI press release stated.
The goal of the Chief Executive Seminar is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging demands of the future. Class participants study trends and events that may affect criminal justice professionals and Florida, while developing new leadership skills to address the changes that lie ahead.
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the state university system, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature in recognition of the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals, the FCJCI release stated.
Other area law enforcement officials to graduate the seminar include: Chief Brian Alexander of the Gretna Police Department in Gadsden County; Chief Steve Outlaw of the Tallahassee Police Department; Chief Audrey Smith of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office; and Assistant Deputy Chief Shane Tucker of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.