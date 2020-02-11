The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has announced the cast members of the spring production, “Much Ado about Nothing,” by William Shakespeare.
Some of the cast from last year's play, “Murder on the Orient Express,” have returned and, with the addition of many new faces, this season’s play will have the second largest cast in BCF’s production history.
Here’s the lineup:
BEATRICE will be played by: Heather Fish
SIGNIOR BENEDICK: Corteland Quattlebaum;
HERO: Tesa Dunn
COUNT CLAUDIO: Luke Allen
LEONATO: Dr. Christian Dickinson
DON PEDRO: Matthew Brigmon
SIGNIORA ANTONIA: Joy Hobbs
DON JOHN: Will Smith
BORACHIO: Rhett Dillhyon
CONRADE: Dillon Douglas
MARGARET: Erika Smith
URSULA: Payton Sasser
DOGBERRY: Sam Bodo
VERGES: John William Duke
FIRST WATCHMAN: Savannah Graff
GEORGIANA SEACOAL/SECOND WATCHMAN: Alexis Winsor
SEXTON: Shonda Johnston
FRIAR FRANCIS: Issac Tullus
MESSENGER to Leonato: Mckenzie Blalock
MESSENGER to Don Pedro: Katie Collins
There will be two opportunities to see the spring play – Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9 – in the BCF Wellness Center in the center of the campus. Rehearsals have already begun, and director of the show, BCF graduate student Melody Barnes, is enthused about the upcoming play.
“I am excited about this year's production of Shakespeare's ‘Much Ado about Nothing,’” she said. “We have an amazing cast, and I am honored and privileged to be their director. We have a very talented group and I am looking forward to seeing them grow individually and as a team.”
For more information on the upcoming production at BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.
