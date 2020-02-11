The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has announced the cast members of the spring production, “Much Ado about Nothing,” by William Shakespeare.

Some of the cast from last year's play, “Murder on the Orient Express,” have returned and, with the addition of many new faces, this season’s play will have the second largest cast in BCF’s production history.

Here’s the lineup:

BEATRICE will be played by: Heather Fish

SIGNIOR BENEDICK: Corteland Quattlebaum;

HERO: Tesa Dunn

COUNT CLAUDIO: Luke Allen

LEONATO: Dr. Christian Dickinson

DON PEDRO: Matthew Brigmon

SIGNIORA ANTONIA: Joy Hobbs

DON JOHN: Will Smith

BORACHIO: Rhett Dillhyon

CONRADE: Dillon Douglas

MARGARET: Erika Smith

URSULA: Payton Sasser

DOGBERRY: Sam Bodo

VERGES: John William Duke

FIRST WATCHMAN: Savannah Graff

GEORGIANA SEACOAL/SECOND WATCHMAN: Alexis Winsor

SEXTON: Shonda Johnston

FRIAR FRANCIS: Issac Tullus

MESSENGER to Leonato: Mckenzie Blalock

MESSENGER to Don Pedro: Katie Collins

There will be two opportunities to see the spring play – Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9 – in the BCF Wellness Center in the center of the campus. Rehearsals have already begun, and director of the show, BCF graduate student Melody Barnes, is enthused about the upcoming play.

“I am excited about this year's production of Shakespeare's ‘Much Ado about Nothing,’” she said. “We have an amazing cast, and I am honored and privileged to be their director. We have a very talented group and I am looking forward to seeing them grow individually and as a team.”

For more information on the upcoming production at BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

