The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) President Thomas A. Kinchen announced on May 21 that the college plans to reopen classes on campus on Aug. 10.
“We have been conducting all classes through virtual means since March, and we are excitedly anticipating getting our BCF Family back on campus in August,” Kinchen said in a press release.
All degree programs at BCF are offered on campus as well as through the college online delivery system. Because of that fact, the transition in March went smoothly, Kinchen said, and the college celebrated a virtual graduation ceremony on May 15.
The BCF president noted that all plans for reopening are subject to directives coming through the executive orders issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“The health and safety of our BCF family are our paramount concerns,” Kinchen said. “While we are anxious to get back to classes in residence, we will follow a very cautious path. Whether or not we are able to have classes on campus, we will open classes on August 10, 2020, through our online system.”
For more information about the degrees and programs offered at BCF, call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.
