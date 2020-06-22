Several years ago, in an effort to keep students safe and heighten the protection of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) campus, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen established an Armed Security Emergency Response Team (ASERT) for the campus, in tandem with Miller and Miller Investigative and Security Services.
The team of five men and a woman complete training and testing each year to be certified by the state while maintaining their professional roles at the institution as faculty and administrators.
“Our goal is to make BCF the safest campus in Florida,” stated Miller and Miller Investigative and Security Services Chief Wesley Miller. “This team is extremely dedicated to keeping the student and staff safe from any emergency from an active shooter to a weather-related emergency.”
“I remember firing that first shot,” said BCF Student Life and Marketing Director Sandra Richards. “I thought, ‘Could I really do this?’ Then we had our active shooter training and I realized, yes, if someone or something evil was going to hurt our students, they were not doing it on my watch.”
Strategically located throughout the campus, ASERT members recertified in June with the aim of providing safety and security for students.
Current ASERT members include Robin Jumper, Roger Richards, Bill Davis, David Coggins, Sandra Richards, and Director of Campus Safety Olan Strickland.
For more information on the safety and security at BCF, call the Campus Safety Office at 800.328.2660 ext. 409 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.
