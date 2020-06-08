The Hopper Heritage Foundation recently awarded Baptist College of Florida student Aaron Crawford a $5,000 scholarship.
BCF announced the award in a recent press release.
“In the middle of a pandemic and unsettled national events, the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was overjoyed (about the award)” the release stated. “Known for his kind, servant’s heart, Crawford was bewildered when asked to join BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen for a Zoom meeting with the Hopper Heritage Foundation. Having left the campus once the decision was made for all of the classes to be completed online due to the virus, Crawford was actually unsure why the president of the college needed to talk to him,” the release stated.
“The Hopper Heritage Foundation has made a difference in so many lives by providing scholarships and financial assistance to help students continue their education over the years,” it continued. “Crawford captured the attention of the board and became the fall 2020 scholarship recipient.”
“It’s an honor for the Hopper Heritage Foundation to partner with The Baptist College of Florida through academic scholarships,” stated Dean Hopper, lead vocalist for the Hopper family and oldest son of Claude and Connie Hopper. “We believe in BCF and the commitment they have in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ throughout their student body, most recently through Aaron Crawford.” The Hoppers have received multiple gospel music awards.
“We have enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the Hopper family for many years,” stated Kinchen.
“They not only sing about the Gospel; they live it. Each year, this family comes to our campus and presents a concert. Hundreds of people from our region come to the campus and enjoy a great time of inspiration and entertainment. The Hopper Heritage Foundation Scholarship Program is an example of this great family multiplying their impact in our Lord’s kingdom. I am grateful for their ministry and their friendship.”
