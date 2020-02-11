The Music and Worship Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host a worship seminar Friday, Feb. 14, in Cypress Hall located in Heritage Village. The guest presenter will be Mike Harland. He has served as director of worship for Lifeway Christian Resources since 2005.
Harland is a published author, Dove Award-winning songwriter, singer and a national and international speaker. He has led worship in many churches and is considered a worship mentor.
The seminar is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. For more information, call 800-328-2660, ext. 427, or visit the school’s website at www.baptistcollege.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.