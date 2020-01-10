A Jackson County driver and his juvenile passenger were injured in a single-vehicle traffic crash this week, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP reports the incident occurred at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of State Road 2 and Baxter Road, west of Malone.
According to the agency’s crash report, a 2002 Chevy Envoy driven by Raymundo D. Rojas, 29, of Bascom, was eastbound on SR 2 when it crossed the center of the road and over-corrected back to the left. It then traveled onto the southern, grass shoulder, rotated counter-clockwise and ejected Rojas and his unnamed juvenile passenger after rolling several times.
Rojas, in critical condition, was flown to a hospital in Dothan, Alabama; the juvenile was taken by ambulance to Jackson Hospital in Marianna, with what FHP described as minor injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.