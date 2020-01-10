FHP

A Jackson County driver and his juvenile passenger were injured in a single-vehicle traffic crash this week, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports the incident occurred at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of State Road 2 and Baxter Road, west of Malone.

According to the agency’s crash report, a 2002 Chevy Envoy driven by Raymundo D. Rojas, 29, of Bascom, was eastbound on SR 2 when it crossed the center of the road and over-corrected back to the left. It then traveled onto the southern, grass shoulder, rotated counter-clockwise and ejected Rojas and his unnamed juvenile passenger after rolling several times.

Rojas, in critical condition, was flown to a hospital in Dothan, Alabama; the juvenile was taken by ambulance to Jackson Hospital in Marianna, with what FHP described as minor injuries.

