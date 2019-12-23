The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is currently registering students for the spring semester that begins on Jan. 20, 2020. New student orientation will be held Jan. 16-17, 2020, beginning with breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Deese Center followed by music and worship in the R. G. Lee Chapel.
Even though spring registration continues through the official drop/add deadline on Jan. 26, 2020, registering early ensures a seat in the class and a head start ordering books and preparing for the semester, school officials say.
BCF offers courses and degrees that aim to prepare men and women for areas of Christian service, leadership, business, counseling, and education. Currently, BCF has three master’s degrees (Master of Arts in Christian Studies, Master of Arts in Counseling, and Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership), 18 bachelor’s degrees (Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies, Business Leadership, Christian Studies, Education Studies, Elementary Education, English, English Secondary Education, History & Social Studies, History & Social Studies Secondary Education, Leadership and Christian Education, Ministry, Ministry Studies, Missions, Missions with a Concentration in Aviation, Music, Psychology, Bachelor of Music in Worship Leadership, and Bachelor of Music Education), and three associate degrees (Associate of Arts in General Studies, Music, and Associate of Divinity).
In addition to the courses offered on the Graceville campus, BCF classes are available online and through the pilot study in Lakeland.
For more information on BCF, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
