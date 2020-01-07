BCF Day of Prayer is Jan. 26

Over the years, the Florida Baptist State Convention has set aside the last Sunday of January as the Annual Day of Prayer for the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville. This year, Florida Baptists all across the state will be praying for the college on Jan. 26.
“As an institution, The Baptist College of Florida needs prayer,” said BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in a press release issued in response to the special day of prayer designated for the college. “We who are involved in BCF’s daily life and work need prayer. Throughout the history of the Baptist College of Florida, prayer has been the essential channel of petition, praise, and God’s power,” he continued in the press release. “Since coming here in 1990, I have seen countless times in which the explanation for movements, individual events, revivals and renewals, both personally and corporately has been the prayers of God’s people at this place and around the world. I am humbled and thankful to know that Florida Baptists will be praying for The Baptist College of Florida specifically on January 26.”
For more information, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.