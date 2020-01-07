BCF Day of Prayer is Jan. 26

BCF faculty, students and staff gather around the flag pole to pray during the school’s annual Day of Prayer.

 COURTESY OF BAPTIST COLLEGE OF FLORIDA

Over the years, the Florida Baptist State Convention has set aside the last Sunday of January as the Annual Day of Prayer for the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville. This year, Florida Baptists all across the state will be praying for the college on Jan. 26.

“As an institution, The Baptist College of Florida needs prayer,” said BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in a press release issued in response to the special day of prayer designated for the college. “We who are involved in BCF’s daily life and work need prayer. Throughout the history of the Baptist College of Florida, prayer has been the essential channel of petition, praise, and God’s power,” he continued in the press release. “Since coming here in 1990, I have seen countless times in which the explanation for movements, individual events, revivals and renewals, both personally and corporately has been the prayers of God’s people at this place and around the world. I am humbled and thankful to know that Florida Baptists will be praying for The Baptist College of Florida specifically on January 26.”

For more information, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments