Just a few weeks before all focus turned to keeping the BCF campus safe from the coronavirus, the school received its traditional annual special delivery from “First Lady” Ruth Ann Kinchen, the wife of BCF President Thomas Kinchen, and her cookie-baking counterpart Gail Floyd.
Mrs. Kinchen and Floyd arrived on campus with trays filled with homemade goodies hot out of the oven. The trays heaping over with cookies and other goodies were dispersed throughout the dorms and campus offices ensuring that everyone enjoyed the tradition known as “Cookie Day.”
“Over the years, Mrs. Kinchen has kept the sweet tradition alive simply because of her love of the students, faculty, and staff,” school officials said in a press release. “Many of the students are living away from home for the first time and this is just another example of how Ms. Ruth Ann provides a taste of home as she shares her love for them and BCF. Her generous gesture each semester serves as a constant reminder to students that BCF is more than just classrooms and homework, it’s a family.”
For more information on how to become a student at BCF call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.
