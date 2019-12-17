BCF holds fall 2019 graduation

The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville held its fall 2019 commencement ceremony on Dec. 6. This year’s class had many family connections to the past. Two of the graduating seniors,
Savannah Orr and Abigail (Wiggins) Butler, were born in Graceville while their parents attended BCF.
Mike and Stephanie Orr arrived at BCF in 1995 and Savannah was born in 1998; Mike earned his undergraduate degree in 1999, his graduate degree in 2012, and Stephanie earned her bachelor’s degree in 2012.
Andy and Kelly Wiggins arrived at BCF in 1995 and Abigail was born in 1997; Andy earned his undergraduate degree in 2002, Kelly will graduate in May 2020. Abigail’s brother Zack graduated from BCF in Dec. 2016, her sister Joanna will graduate next year, and her husband Matthew Butler was in the fall 2019 graduating class.
There were numerous other family connections within this graduating class as well.
Graduate Matthew Butler’s sister Lauren, Al Johnson’s sister Leah, Evan Sammons’ brother JonSeth, Patrick Dennison’s brother Hunter, Callie Melvin’s sister Marissa, Elizabeth Fletcher’s husband Kevin, and Constance Bell’s wife Marcia, all are BCF graduates.
The invocation was given by Mike Orr, a BCF alumni and father of one of the graduates. BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis then led the congregation in the timeless hymn, “Great is thy Faithfulness.”
BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed the crowed, recognizing the families and the two graduates that were born while their parents attended BCF, and also mentioned one student that had been working on his degree for many years.
Graduating senior Constance Bell was born in 1949. At the age of 70 now, drives a school bus with the Dothan City Schools, and was scheduled to be ordained by his church following graduation. His wife, Marcia Bell earned her BCF degree in Music in 2017.
The BCF College Singers performed “A Jubilant Song,” under the leadership of Professor Buford Cox. Kinchen then addressed the graduates and those in attendance referencing Psalm 139:5 and Jeremiah 29:11. “He challenged and encouraged graduates to focus on today and embrace God’s hand of protection over their eyes, thoughts, ears, and mouth,” college officials said in a press release about the event.
After confirmation by the BCF Registrar Stephanie Orr and the BCF faculty, final approval was granted by Kinchen and the seniors walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.
The 2019 fall graduating class included three students who received associate degrees, thirty-three earning their bachelor's degrees, and two master's degree recipients.
Before the benediction, Kinchen shared a personal moment of thanks and gratitude as he presented retiring BCF Vice-President for Development Charles R. Parker with a plaque for his years of faithful service to The Baptist College of Florida. “A president could not have a better friend, a stronger supporter, a better colleague, or a man with more character than Charles Parker,” stated Kinchen.
For more information about BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.