On Wednesday, Nov. 20, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville held Senior Honors Day recognizing members of the Fall 2019 graduating class who achieved honor status and maintained a strong Grade Point Average (GPA). Opening remarks were made by class president Briana Webb and a gift was presented by vice-president Abigail Butler.
Senior Honors Day was held in the R.G. Lee Chapel and included a time of praise and worship led by graduating seniors Evan Sammons, Katie Mitchell, Jasmine Saunders, Matthew Butler, Micah Moore, Russell Compton, and Noah Wagner. BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed guests, spent time encouraging graduates, and presented honor stoles and awards to those students with academic achievements. A special certificate and preaching Bible was presented to the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award Winner Noah Wagner.
In addition to the meal following the service, the highlight of Senior Honors Day was the anticipation of the actual commencement ceremony which will be held in the BCF Wellness Center on Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. BCF will graduate 44 during the ceremony. While some will continue their education by pursuing a Master’s or Seminary degree, others will begin immediately serving in leadership positions in the areas of ministry, missions, business, education, music, and psychology. For more, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.