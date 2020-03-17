Spring Preview Day at the Baptist College of Florida was Friday, March 6, with more than 165 people visiting the Graceville campus that day, as prospective students toured the campus and its buildings, and met key individuals there.
Potential students and their families gathered in the BCF Wellness Center to start the day. They were given welcome bags packed with material relating to campus life and the different degree opportunities available at BCF.
During registration, campus visitors were encouraged to visit 20 different exhibit displays with information on campus housing, financial aid, student life activities, BCF’s campus safety protocols, intramural sports, mission opportunities, disaster relief, and all of the degree programs.
Additional booths featured information on the school’s Quality Enhancement Program, library, writing center, and the computer lab. A balloon-filled photo booth with props was also available for guests to take a picture in memory of their trip to Preview Day.
BCF Director of Student Life and Marketing Sandra Richards presented several $500 scholarships to prospective students that drove the farthest to attend. Six BCF alumni attended and helped show the guests around.
Prospective students were given the opportunity to experience a typical day in the life of a BCF student as they visited a class of their degree interest. The classroom visits included mission/evangelism/theology, teacher education, music, general ed/psychology, dual enrollment, business leadership, and a financial aid briefing. The classroom visits were designed to provide information on the student’s academic interest, meet the professors in that area, and learn more about financial aid and dual enrollment.
After the classroom visits, guests went to the R.G. Lee Chapel where services are held three days a week. The Preview Day chapel service began by highlighting the musical groups on campus such as the BCF College Choir and Orchestra, College Singers, One Voice, and the Guitar Ensemble. BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen was unable to be there but sent a video message.
Following chapel, guests lunched at the Deese Center, with the BCF Jazz Band performing during the meal. After lunch, visitors had opportunities to tour campus housing with the BCF Resident Assistants or tour the campus with the BCF admissions counselors.
The day concluded with a BCF faculty vs. BCF student (intramural championship team) basketball game, with faculty winning the match-up.
After the game, a BCF gift basket was given away and several more $500 scholarships were awarded. The students attending will see their $25 application fee waived if they attend the school.
