Baptist College of Florida President Tom Kinchen provided a recent update regarding the start of fall classes next month.
“We are scheduled for classes on campus to begin on August 10,” Kinchen said, adding that staff members are working to ensure that facilities are as safe as possible for the re-start.
“A few things will be very different,” Kinchen said in a press release. “We will practice social distancing in every possible situation. We will provide hand sanitizer stations throughout the campus. We will be taking temperatures at various times and places. We will be wiping down and sanitizing classrooms, equipment and all facilities on a regular basis. We will provide masks for students, faculty and staff. We will be installing plexiglass safety shields in offices.”
Kinchen said the school’s chapel schedule will be different for the fall semester.
“We will meet at 9:30 (a.m.) at the gazebo in Daniel Plaza between the Prayer Chapel and the Student Center,” he advised. “If it is inclement weather, we will meet in the R.G. Lee Chapel. Since we are encouraged to avoid larger crowds as often as possible, we will have chapel services on Monday only during the fall semester. The services will last approximately 30 minutes.”
Kinchen also updated the fundraising efforts currently underway with the goal of providing free student housing for the entire 2020-21 academic year. “We set a goal of $150,000 to cover the fall semester and a goal of $300,000 to cover the entire 2020-2021 session,” Kinchen said, reporting that the fall goal has already been met and that the school is close to reaching the goal for the full academic year. He said that $235,000 had been raised as of last week.
“We can cover the fall semester costs, and we are making progress toward covering the costs for spring 2021,” Kinchen said, “God has blessed graciously. Hopefully this scholarship program will enable many more students to come to the college and live on campus. Students must apply for the scholarships at the Financial Aid Office.”
