BCF prepares to welcome students

New and returning students are expected to arrive back on campus at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville in a few weeks. Orientation is scheduled for Jan. 16-17.
New students will begin orientation in the Deese Center with breakfast and registration, followed by a time of student-led worship and welcome by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Although distance students, online students, and graduate students receive a customized orientation online, they are always welcome to attend orientation on the Graceville campus and enjoy a time of fellowship, information gathering, and lunch with their admissions counselors and academic advisers, school officials pointed out in a press release about the coming start-of-term.
New Student Orientation provides opportunity for making friends and exposing incoming students to campus life, registration procedures, institutional policies of attending BCF, as well as obtaining their ID card and vehicle pass. This year, in addition to the formal instructions provided during orientation, there are several fun activities planned to welcome new students and acquaint them with the campus and staff.
Additional events during orientation by the school’s marketing team and Resident Assistants (RAs) will include a version of the “Amazing Race,” to help new students become familiar with the campus. One key component to welcoming new students during orientation is providing an environment conducive to making new friends and connecting with other students on the same journey of preparing for areas of ministry, leadership and service, school officials explained.
To learn more, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
