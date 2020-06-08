Baptist College of Florida president Tom Kinchen issued a recent statement to the community regarding the challenges face by students there as the result of COVID-19.
“At this time, students, faculty, and staff at The Baptist College of Florida are completing one of the most unusual semesters in the history of the school,” Kinchen wrote.
“What began as a planned two-week extension of the Spring Break turned into a transition of the remainder of the semester. Students who anticipated spring mission trips and concerts on campus were faced with travel cancellations and virtual concerts. With the legitimate concerns for the health of students, faculty and staff, we have taken all appropriate precautions and followed health alerts from the governmental authorities. The order of each day has been social distancing, disinfectants, and a mixture of working from home and a skeleton staff on the campus,” the release continued.
“We have conducted virtual faculty meetings, virtual concerts and recitals, virtual trustee committee meetings, a virtual trustee annual meeting, and a virtual graduation. We have learned a great deal during this time, and we will probably adopt some of the changes that we have made into our ongoing planning and meeting cycle,” Kinchen stated.
“A great deal of work has been accomplished in renovation and repair to physical facilities on the campus during the last months. We have received much support from a group of Campers on Mission. These folks have provided invaluable service in the process of upgrading existing facilities and renovating older housing units for use as cabins for summer campers,” the release continued.
“Prior to COVID-19, we were scheduling children’s and youth camps for the summer of 2020 on our Graceville campus. However, those have been postponed until a later date. The group also completed several renovation and construction projects on the campus. The ongoing saga of dealing with our insurance regarding our damage claims from Hurricane Michael continues. We are currently engaged in detailed discussions with our attorneys and insurance representatives in this matter,” Kinchen advised.
“As I have said on numerous occasions: We are always seeking to be the best possible stewards of the resources that our Lord has provided. We are seeing some signs of progress, and I am very hopeful that this process will come to a fair settlement in the not-too-distant future,” he continued. “We are currently in negotiation with an established Christian camping ministry regarding the sale of the Blue Springs property in Marianna. This camp is highly successful and is looking for additional property on which to expand. Throughout the process of dealing with the possible sale of the property, it has been my personal desire and that of our Trustees to see the property continue to serve as a Christian camping and conference facility. We are currently under contract to sell the property and have agreed to close on the transaction prior to June 30, 2020. During the Spring 2020 semester, we have offered a pilot course in Church Planting in Graceville, Lakeland and Clearwater. Since we installed new telecommunications equipment in all three of the sites involved, we decided to do a class with small numbers in each location."
Kinchen also talked about the status of operations at BCF’s new additional campus in central Florida. “We wanted to make sure that we got the bugs worked out before we have an official opening for our Central Florida Campus,” he said. “We have been extremely pleased with the performance of the new delivery system. As a part of the process, the professor who usually teaches from Graceville has taught one class in Lakeland and another in Clearwater. We are extremely excited about the opening of our Central Florida Campus. There is good news and bad news regarding this matter. The good news is that we have received all approvals from our accreditors and licensing agencies. The bad news is that with the devastation caused by COVID-19 we have postponed the opening in Central Florida. I hope that we will begin offering classes on sight in January 2021. In the meantime, we will be offering enhanced coursework online during the Fall Semester 2020. We owe a great debt of gratitude to all of the folks involved in helping us to make this historic expansion in the offerings of the College. I believe that this will prove to be an historic moment in the provision of Christ- centered, Bible-based Christian higher education in Florida. That is certainly our commitment. If this program is going to be successful, we cannot do it alone. We simply must have your prayer support, your financial support, and especially your student support. We all know that The Baptist College of Florida is a very specialized school. We enroll Christian students with the purpose of growing them into Christian leaders. As such, our recruiting pool is not as large as most schools. We do not provide massive stadiums with thousands of students in the stands. But we do turn out thousands of graduates who lead thousands to faith in our Lord, who, in turn will fill out the cloud of witnesses in Heaven. That work is well worth doing. Please encourage those potential students in your churches to take a prayerful look at The Baptist College of Florida. For those of you in the Central Florida area, your students now have an exciting opportunity to receive top quality Christian higher education right at home. Our programs are designed for students of all ages; from dual-enrolled high school students to senior adults. We are looking forward to seeing all that our Lord has in store for all of us in this journey.”
