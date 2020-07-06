The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will open the doors for the fall semester on Aug. 6, as new student orientation begins that morning in the Deese Center.
This year will be especially memorable as BCF students that had to finish their 2020 spring semester coursework online will now be returning home to Graceville. They’ll be joining new students on the Graceville campus, getting acquainted and enjoying some activities and events together before classes begin on Aug. 10.
A bus tour around the Graceville community and a time of praise and worship in the R.G. Lee Chapel or around the gazebo will highlight orientation.
For more information on The Baptist College of Florida, call 800-328-2660, ext. 460, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu. It’s not too late to join the new class for orientation in August.
