The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is registering students for the upcoming summer and fall semesters encouraging students and prospective students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and select classes needed to complete their degree. Registration will continue until the official drop/add deadline or until classes fill up.
BCF offers classes in general studies, divinity, missions, ministry studies, elementary education, English, history and social studies, secondary education in English and in history and social studies, Biblical studies, psychology, music, leadership and Christian education, business leadership, music education, missions aviation, Christian studies, and worship leadership. Information is readily available on dual enrollment opportunities, online degrees, and the three 30 semester hour graduate degrees offered through BCF. The complete course listing can be obtained online at www.baptistcollege.edu or by calling the admissions office at 800-328-2660 ext. 460.
In addition to the comprehensive list of courses offered on the Graceville campus, BCF has a large selection of classes available online and connect classes that are synchronous.
