The Theology Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host a seminar entitled, “Biblical Interpretation and the Battle of the Ages: Satan, Demons, and the Victory of God” on March 9-10. School officials say the conference is designed for pastors, ministers, educators, and students, exploring the Bible to better understand what scripture reveals about Satan, demons, and God’s ultimate victory.
Professor of New Testament Interpretation at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS), William F. Cook III will be the guest lecturer and will also preach during regularly scheduled chapel services at 10 a.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Cook will work through passages from various types of New Testament literature illustrative of principles for biblical interpretation as passages relate to the topic of spiritual warfare.
In addition to serving as the New Testament Interpretation professor at SBTS, Cook is the lead pastor at Ninth and O Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky.
He is the author of “John: Jesus Christ is God, and Co-Author of Spiritual Warfare in the Storyline of Scripture: A Biblical, Theological and Practical Approach.”
Cook served on the BCF faculty in Graceville for ten years before accepting his current position.
For more information on the conference schedule, or to register for the sessions, contact BCF at 850-263-3261, ext. 460, or 800-328-2660, ext. 460.
